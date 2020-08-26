Aug. 17, Clermont Masonic Lodge #226, in keeping with the lodge’s practice of annually supporting local charities, presented checks to three local entities at their monthly meeting. More than $1,700, divided equally between the Clermont Elementary School Principal’s Fund, Thrive Clermont and Faith Neighborhood, was awarded.
The school fund is used at the principal’s discretion for non-budgeted items, such as helping underprivileged students with costs of field trips, school supplies, teacher recertification or other needs.
Thrive Clermont is a non-profit organization aimed at providing teens with the tools they need to succeed in various areas of their lives. Classes, seminars, events and mentors offer support to empower young people in areas such as career readiness, college readiness and basic life skills.
Faith Neighborhood is a food bank and service center helping those in need in south Lake County. Assistance includes food, medical assistance in conjunction with South Lake Community Health Center and help in applying for emergency assistance. Founded in 1972, Faith Neighborhood received the outstanding non-profit organization award in 2017.
Clermont Masonic Lodge #226, founded in 1914, meets monthly on the first and third Mondays, except for July, August and September, when it meets the third Monday only. The lodge is located at 865 W. DeSoto Street in Clermont, and all Master Masons are welcome to attend. For further information and for details on becoming a member, contact Alan Heist, Lodge secretary, at Clermont226secretary@gmail.com.