March 20, the Clermont-Minneola Lions Club issued toys to the Groveland Police Department for when a police officer sees fit to give a child a toy, such as during domestic calls.
Lion Tom Sheehan, who serves as the club’s shooting range officer, is a retired police officer from the City of New York and ready to assist first timers at the range, which is located across from the new Groveland Public Safety Complex and Tractor Supply on FL 50.
The club has a number of fundraisers and is currently offering heritage Harley Motorcycle tee-shirts for $5 each. Straw brooms in three sizes will be back soon. The brooms are made by individuals who are blind, with all proceeds going to support blind services, according to the club. Straw brooms are excellent for garage floors and are required in commercial kitchens, as they pick up pathogens while synthetics do not, according to the club. In addition, the Club collects used eyeglasses with drop-off stations at Publix and Walmart and several local optical centers.
The club has many more charitable programs and is always looking for volunteers to become Lions. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. at IHOP on S. US 27 in Clermont.
Range operations are open to the public 8 a.m. – noon on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of the month.
For information, contact club president Clif Brown at 613-835-5343.