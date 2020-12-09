Lion John Coyner, treasurer of the Clermont-Minneola Lions Club, recently awarded custom gun cabinet to raffle winner Gary Biniak, who said he had the perfect wall at home for it. The hand-crafted cabinet was donated by patron Richard Uzialko.
At its Groveland shooting range, the Lions initiated a new automatic skeet launcher that can be located any number of places on the range and is easily adjusted for various shooting elevations.
The range is open to the public on the second, third and fourth Saturday morning of each month, 8 a.m.–noon. Patrons are encouraged to bring family and friends.
For information on extra offerings, such as professional training, private parties, birthdays and bachelor parties, contact Lion Mia Rodriguez at 407-289-5796. All proceeds go to Lions charities.
Lion straw brooms manufactured by the blind are sold at the site. According to the club, straw brooms are required in commercial kitchens, as they pick up pathogens, while synthetics do not.
Look for special painted street mail box on site to bring old, unused eyeglasses for recycling, as well.
In addition, the club needs volunteers. Being a Lion can be a way to combine serving with comradery.
The range is located on SR 50 across from the new City Public Safety complex and Tractor Supply in Groveland. Look for a fruit vendor at the entrance, which donates a portion of its revenue to the Lions. Hot coffee and fresh donuts at the RV on site are complimentary.