The Clermont-Minneola Lions Club keeps going in spite of the pandemic, with meetings and fundraising continuing.
Sept. 10, the club met at the Clermont IHOP for a dinner meeting and celebration of a dedicated member, Betty Radagona.
Radagona received the highest club award, the Melvin Jones Award, which is named after the man who started Lions Clubs International in Chicago in 1917.
According to a club statement, “Betty is pretty special in the club, as she is totally blind and records board meetings in Braille. Betty served as the receptionist for South Lake Memorial Hospital for many years when it was located in the large north parking lot of the First United Methodist Church. She endeared herself to all that came to know her in the contagious, warm greeting she gave when she remembered callers’ names over the phone. She nearly always remembered what room patients were in.”
The Club normally meets at the social hall of St. Matthais Episcopal Church in downtown Clermont at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and is hopeful to be able to meet there for potluck dinners once the social hall is reopened. The club also is available to host birthday parties, bachelor parties and private competitions.
Did you know the club’s main source of fundraising is the shooting range in Groveland, across from Tractor Supply and the almost-completed Groveland Public Safety Complex on SR 50? The range is open to the public from 8 a.m. – noon on the second, third and fourth Saturdays of each month. Pistols not exceeding 45 cal. and 22 rifle operate on the east side, with patrons bringing their own guns and ammo. On the west side of the range, the club operates skeet shooting. Patrons bring their own shotgun and ammo, and the club provides clays. The range manager has been shifted to Lion Mia Rodriguez, and she and her husband, Lion Joshua, will be the public contact for information at 407-289-6807 or M.Rock@ussagency.com.