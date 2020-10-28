As the pandemic wears on, Clermont-Minneola Lions Club members gratefully accepted Micki Blackburn Nagel’s offer to hold their club meeting Oct. 8 in her office’s conference room, located on SR 50, until they can meet in the social hall of St. Matthais Episcopal Church in downtown Clermont.
Special guest speaker Jaylana Kraemer, mother of twins (one hearing impaired) shared information about her program CLEAR TO HEAR PPE. She works with special needs children who are hearing impaired.
“Imagine teachers trying to teach deaf children while wearing a regular mask – does not work,” the club said.
After long and tedious efforts to find some form of personal protection equipment (PPE) that is reasonably affordable, Kraemer found an inventor in Juno, Alaska, who could help. The Lake County School Board is on board with her; however, funding is a problem. With 98 hearing impaired children in Lake County Schools, the task of raising funds has been a challenge. A number of the children have no resources to afford one, so Kraemer created a Go Fund Me account. For information, contact her at 530-559-7694.
The Lions donated $500 to her program, allowing her to meet an immediate goal of raising $1,500 so she could acquire a minimal order.
Also at the meeting, Vice District 35-O governor Steven Van Varic installed Mia and Joshua Rodriquez as new members.
According to the club, “Mia and Josh bring a great program to the club’s main fundraising efforts at their shooting range on SR 50 in Groveland in offering special training following the club’s public operations on the second, third and fourth Saturdays, 8 a.m.–noon. Their USS Academy is a professionally run operation for those wanting some upgraded training, such and Conceal and Carry permits. The company donates a generous portion of their fee to the club.”
Mia is in charge of the range and can be contacted at 407-289-6706.