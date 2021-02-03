Clermont-Minneola Lions held their first meeting of 2021 at IHOP on S. US 27 and welcomed District Governor 35-O Harry Williams.
At the meeting, Williams gave a brief background talk covering the organization’s founding by Melvin Jones in 1917 in Chicago. He pointed out that since then Lions Club International has weathered the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the Great Depression of the 1930s, World War Two and more – and it has prevailed. The day was Williams’ birthday, so the group sang “Happy Birthday” to him at the close of the meeting.
Also at the meeting, the club welcomed a contingent from the Ghost Riders, a group of retired police, firefighters and veterans that expressed interest in teaming with the Lions in boosting fundraising efforts in the community.
The club’s shooting range, located on SR 50 across from Tractor Supply and the new Groveland Public Safety Complex, has seen steady growth. For information, call 407-289-6796.
The club is collecting backpacks containing school supplies to give throughout District 35-O and has an ongoing program of helping outfitting qualified applicants with glasses. In addition, the public is encouraged to recycle used eyeglasses at drop-off points including Publix, Walmart and the shooting range. The glasses are put through lensometers and sent all over the world. Lions are also collecting used plastic bottle caps, which are to be recycled into pubic park benches. Vision services are the major fundraising efforts of Lions since Helen Keller appealed to LCI in 1920 to make service to the blind its primary mission.
The local club is planning a special memorial service on the range in February for Lion Charlie Neville, who died shortly after Christmas and was instrumental in initiating the club’s chief fundraising program with monthly turkey shoots nearly 20 years ago. Further details will be announced at a later date.
The club meets monthly, on second Thursdays, 6:00 p.m. at IHOP. Contact Lion Clif for information at 631 835-5343.