Clermont celebrated the memory and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King on Monday, Jan. 16 with a parade and then a series of events and presentations at Waterfront Park.
Organized by the City of Clermont and Clermont Christian Men in Action, with organizational support from Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and his wife, Kassier Murry; the Lincoln Park Rams Motorcycle Club; the famed Buffalo Soldiers; as well as well as with numerous dignitaries, organizations and businesses, the event started McKinney Park.
The parade route began 10 a.m., from the park, where it proceeded west on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive/Bloxam streets and onto Waterfront Park. The parade included floats, classic Corvettes, and other cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles.
As the parade wended its way, cheers and applause erupted from those on hand to witness it.
Once the parade concluded at Waterfront Park, Mayor Tim Murry opened the ceremony.
“It is a great honor for me to be here today,” said Murry, who identified and thanked sponsors and participants. He pointed out that with each successive year the event grows larger.
Murray, Clermont’s first African American mayor, spoke of the significance of the day.
“We are here today to keep the dream alive as well as to make the Martin Luther King dream a reality,” he said.”We are here with a diverse crowd to unify all races for the good of all mankind!”
Both formally and informally, whether giving a presentation or talking among others, the vision King held ran dominant.
What Martin Luther King did for us took courage and commitment. We all owe him our sincere thanks and gratitude for what he did and for what we are all still enjoying today from his efforts,” said James ‘Moose’ McGriff, a founding member of the Lincoln Park Rams Motorcycle Club, whose organization had a major role in this year’s event. “We are really very proud that the mayor thought to ask us to take on this event, working with the City of Clermont to help us all honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Unity was on full display, according to Vietnam veteran Pete Cole.
“It is truly wonderful that we can all come together to celebrate Martin Luther King here in Clermont,” he said.