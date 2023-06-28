At a city council meeting June 27, Mayor Tim Murry signed a proclamation declaring Clermont a Purple Heart City.
Clermont joins more than 900 cities nationwide in honoring 1.6 million military Purple Heart recipients.
The distinguished medal is awarded to those wounded or killed while serving on or after April 17 with the US military. It is the oldest military award.
Commander John Hillery from the Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 535 in Lakeland, and members of the chapter attended the council meeting.
“I accept this proclamation,” Commander Hillery said. “We are humbled by your city’s support of the organization and the work done by the community to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the combat wounded veterans here in the city of Clermont and Lake County.”
A Purple Heart City’s purpose is to express gratitude to community members who received the medal while defending America’s freedoms.
Mayor Tom Murry said: “I know quite a few gentlemen in Clermont who have earned a Purple Heart. It is my honor to recognize our Purple Heart recipients.”
While the proclamation was signed June 27, every August 7 the city will fly a special flag to recognize America’s official Purple Heart Day.