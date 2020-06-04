Clermont native Ashley Santana has been awarded a 2020 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship. A rising senior at the University of Central Florida, Santana was honored for her work in biomedical research.
The Goldwater Scholarship, established in 1986 by the U.S. Congress and named for then-Senator Barry M. Goldwater of Arizona, supports outstanding students who are pursuing careers in the fields of engineering, mathematics, and the natural sciences. It is widely regarded as the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in these three areas of study. The award — granted in either a student’s sophomore or junior year — assists in covering the costs of books, room and board, and tuition for each student’s remaining period of study.
As a student researcher at UCF, Santana is playing an integral role in the development of special bandages, which speeds healing, prevents bacterial infections and minimizes scarring. She also is working within research teams that are developing treatments for irritable bowel disease.
Santana has served as a vice president of UCF’s Eureka Research Society, council member of the Student Undergraduate Research Council and member of the Society for Advancing Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science. Additionally, Santana is a scholar of the Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program, which supports low-income and first-generation students.
Outside of the university community, Santana volunteers for Orlando’s Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Harbor House of Central Florida.
A graduate of East Ridge High School and Lake Sumter State College, Santana aspires to a career in biomedical research, developing treatments for chronic gastrointestinal diseases.