Johnny is a 16-year-old resident of Clermont. He’s currently in his Junior year of high school as a homeschooler. He enjoys playing baseball, SkyZone dodgeball, watching Nascar and playing his Xbox with friends.
He is the youngest of four children and the only boy. Watching his older sisters work hard to buy their own cars and pay for their college education, Johnny was motivated to work and save money himself.
Mom was concerned about him taking time away from school before graduation, but when the opportunity arose to work as a carrier for the Clermont News Leader for a few hours a day, twice a week, they decided to give it a try. He unloads the bundles of papers from the car after they’ve been picked up, bags them and tosses them the next morning, (with mom doing the driving,) then he cleans up the car when they’re done.
His favorite day of the week is now pay day, and he’s looking forward to getting his license and driving his own Jeep one day.