It began as a present, when I decided to buy my sweet valentine a brick to help raise money for the historical village.
When I took my wife, Ann, to see her bricks, we met with Roxanne Brown, who manages the facility. In our discussion it was asked how the Kiwanis Club of South Lake could do for the village. Her reply was they could use more books for children.
The following day we returned with plenty of new books. Then the idea arose of printing a coloring and activity book about the village and of Clermon’t history. Around the same time, my wife Ann had just finished reading Stephen Asmann’s new book about Lake Louisa dugouts, so “off we were to the races,” so to speak.
In short order a coloring book printing company was located, as were an artist and writer, and voila! “Colorful Clermont … a journey through time Coloring & Activity Book” is now a reality, thanks in great measure to Debbie Stewart and Jennifer Ganley.
Others who also were a part of this endeavor include Ann Whitlock, Stephen Asmann (who wrote the forword), Dave Coggshall and Connie Carlson.
Thanks also go to Rosanne Brown, Donna DiGennaro and Jim Briggs, of Clermont Historic Village; Amy Stultz and Lisa Piper at Cooper Memorial Library; as well as Jamie Worrall, Hallie Klimowich and Stephen Ganley. And last but not least, both Kathryn Deen and Jennifer Clutts, who were with the City of Clermont Public Information Office. Ms. Deen has moved from Lake County, and Ms. Clutts is now with the public information office of Lake County.