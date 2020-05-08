Officer Conrad Buckley, who served as a patrol officer the City of Clermont for two years, has died due to the coronavirus, the Clermont Police Department announced last week. He had traveled to the Boston area to attend to a family emergency at the end of March and self-quarantined per CDC guidelines and City of Clermont Human Resources recommendations upon his return to Florida.
During self-quarantine, he developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and sought medical attention. He was hospitalized at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for COVID-19 and succumbed to the illness the night of April 27.
“Officer Buckley will be greatly missed by the Clermont Police Department,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community. He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man.”
Funeral services were scheduled for Saturday, May 2 in Clermont. Adhering to CDC recommendations and following safe distancing guidelines, attendance was limited. However, a Facebook Live feed on the Clermont Police Department’s Facebook page (ClermontPD) was planned for the 2 p.m. service.