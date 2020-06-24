As the world moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s governor, Lake County and Clermont entered Phase 2 of their reopening plans on June 5. And while the downtown Clermont Sunday Farmers Market has returned, the decision was made to cancel the city’s annual July 4 Red, White and Boom event.
Other developments include new hours for the Lake County Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999, which is operating 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, the governor extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until July 1. He also announced that Florida is lifting all restrictions on youth activities, including summer camps and athletics. The state approved Lake County’s Vacation Rental Safety Plan, as well.
Detailed information on city park and facility access, along with additional city updates, is available at https://www.clermontfl.gov/coronavirus/#latest.