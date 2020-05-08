After careful consideration and discussion with City Manager Darren Gray, the City of Clermont reopened the city’s boat ramp and all city parks with select amenities, effective May 1, Mayor Gail Ash announced last week.
Park hours will be from sunrise to sunset. Tennis courts will be the only sports courts to reopen at this time.
Park rangers and police officers will patrol the areas to ensure the public is following guidelines from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including practicing social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart from others) and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
All public restrooms will remain closed until further notice. The beach at Waterfront Park will remain closed, as well as Champions Splash Park, playgrounds, basketball courts, shuffleboard courts, ballfields and pavilions. All other city facilities also will stay closed until further notice, such as City Hall, Clermont City Center and the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, including the aquatics center and the Clermont Performing Arts Center.
Call the city’s main line at 352-394-4081 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday with your questions. You can also find city updates at its COVID-19 webpage, www.ClermontFL.gov/coronavirus, as well as on the city’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CityOfClermont and on its new Nextdoor app page. City council meetings continue to be broadcasted live on the city’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/CityofClermontGovernment.
“This is a strange time for all of us, but together, we will get through this,” Ash stated. “We ask that our community members continue to be champions for slowing the spread of this terrible disease, which has taken the lives of at least 10 Lake County residents and over 58,500 Americans.”