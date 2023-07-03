Clermont’s police officers have been recognized for going above and beyond in their duty to the community.
The Clermont Police Department earned reaccreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) June 29.
Long recognized as proof that a law enforcement agency maintains the highest professional standards, the department has earned this accolade every three years since 2004.
“This accomplishment would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of the men and women of the Clermont Police Department, as well as the continued and unwavering support from our community and our elected officials,” said Chief Charles Broadway.
“A very special thanks to everyone who contributed to this tough, but extremely rewarding process.”
There are numerous benefits in voluntarily taking part in an accreditation process, not only to the agency but to the public it serves.
It enhances the community’s understanding of law enforcement policies and practices. It also creates a forum where law enforcement and the community can work together towards common goals of increasing safety and enhancing quality of life.