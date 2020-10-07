After a brief intermission, the Clermont Performing Arts Center is ready for the 2021 season. Season packages and individual show tickets for programs offered next year are now available.
The Mainstage concert lineup includes “TUSK,” a tribute to Fleetwood Mac; “Stayin’ Alive,” a tribute to the Bee Gees; “Stars of the ’60s,” featuring Gary Puckett & the Union Gap and Dennis Tufano; “Pop Rock and Doo Wopp,” starring Bobby Rydell; and musicians from the greatest acts of all time at “The Hit Men.”
Other Mainstage shows include “Celtic Angels,” a journey to the Emerald Isle that is sure to enchant the entire family; “Little Black Dress,” a fearlessly funny ladies’ night out musical; John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party,” the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour; critically acclaimed hypnotist “Dale K;” and “Godspell,” performed by the Moonlight Players.
The Black Box Theater provides programs in an intimate setting, including “SAK Comedy Lab” and the Friday Night Showcase, featuring some of the hottest comics and variety acts in the country. Its signature matinee series, “You Are Still There!” returns with Emmy Award-winning host and Clermont resident Charlie Grinker.
“For many, the theater is a place to escape the stress of everyday life and be transported into a world of fantasy and whimsy,” arts and events manager Chris Dudeck said. “The staff at the Clermont Performing Arts Center is working hard to ensure your theater experience is safe and enjoyable, following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please know that we are working diligently to maintain the safety of every guest and will take every precaution to ensure the show goes on.”
Buy tickets and season packages at www.ClermontPAC.com or by calling 352-394-4800. The Clermont Performing Arts Center is located at 3700 S. U.S. Highway 27.