Clermont’s police chief was recently selected to serve on an important new subcommittee of the Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) — the Subcommittee on Accountability and Social Change. The FPCA created the group to focus on rebuilding trust and accountability between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The subcommittee is comprised of leaders from police agencies throughout the state.
“I am honored to have been selected to serve on this subcommittee and to represent the Clermont Police Department,” Broadway said. “We look forward to leading the way as we reinforce relationships with residents and help bridge the gap between our police and the communities we serve throughout Florida, ultimately impacting the nation.”
In addition to many chiefs and administrators on the subcommittee, there also will be a representative from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and a professor from the University of South Florida, whose expertise is in use of force.
The FPCA will use the 8 Can’t Wait Guidelines as a starting point for this subcommittee. These guidelines call for law enforcement agencies throughout the nation to adopt the following policies: ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require de-escalation techniques, require warning before shooting, require that all alternative use of force has been exhausted before shooting, require a duty to intervene, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require the use of a force continuum and require comprehensive reporting.