From 5-7 p.m,. Friday, Oct. 28, the public is invited to the Clermont Police Department’s Halloween on the Trail, taking place at Waterfront Park 330 Third St. This is a free event.
Then, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, the CPD will be hosting its annual “Rad Ride With the Clermont Police.
This will be held at the CPD complex, 3600 U.S. 27. The free event will feature information and activities such a bike helmet fittings, bicycle safety and skills course for children ages 6-12, and other events. There will also be free helmets. Registration is required.
To register, visit: Eventbrite.com (Rad Ridge)! or call 352-394-5588.