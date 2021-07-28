incident report graphic

July 10

Domestic battery, 700 block of Lakeview Pointe, subject arrested for domestic battery

 

July 13

Domestic battery, 700 block of Lakeview Pointe, subject arrested for domestic battery

Business burglary, 100 block of U.S. 27, property taken from location

Abduction and aggravated assault, 10,000 block of State Road 50, complainant reported an abduction and aggravated assault at location

Sexual battery, 2000 block SR 50, complainant reported sexual battery at location

Warrant, Lake Boulevard and SR 50, subject arrested on an active warrant.

 

July 14

Harassment,100 block of East Avenue, complainant reported harassing phone calls

Trespass, 900 block of SR 50 East, subject was trespassed from location

Warrant, 2000 block of U.S. 27 South, subject arrested on active warrant.

Narcotics, Presidio Drive and Pacific Avenue, suspect arrested for possession of marijuana, THC, drug paraphernalia

Narcotics and DWLS, Third Street and Cedar Street, arrested with suspended license, possession of methamphetamine

Robbery, 1000 block John’s Lake Road, complainant reported robbery at location

DWLS, DUI, Narcotics, SR 50, and Greater Hills Boulevard, subject arrested driving under the influence, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance

Sex offense, 600 block of SR 50, exposure of sexual organ(s)

Trespass, 10,000 block of SR 50, subject was trespassed from this location

Residential Burglary,1000 block of US 27, victim advised property taken from location

Domestic battery and violation of no contact order, 1000 block Johns Lake Road

 

July 20

Narcotics, Hartwood Marsh Road and US 27, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

