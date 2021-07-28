July 10
Domestic battery, 700 block of Lakeview Pointe, subject arrested for domestic battery
July 13
Domestic battery, 700 block of Lakeview Pointe, subject arrested for domestic battery
Business burglary, 100 block of U.S. 27, property taken from location
Abduction and aggravated assault, 10,000 block of State Road 50, complainant reported an abduction and aggravated assault at location
Sexual battery, 2000 block SR 50, complainant reported sexual battery at location
Warrant, Lake Boulevard and SR 50, subject arrested on an active warrant.
July 14
Harassment,100 block of East Avenue, complainant reported harassing phone calls
Trespass, 900 block of SR 50 East, subject was trespassed from location
Warrant, 2000 block of U.S. 27 South, subject arrested on active warrant.
Narcotics, Presidio Drive and Pacific Avenue, suspect arrested for possession of marijuana, THC, drug paraphernalia
Narcotics and DWLS, Third Street and Cedar Street, arrested with suspended license, possession of methamphetamine
Robbery, 1000 block John’s Lake Road, complainant reported robbery at location
DWLS, DUI, Narcotics, SR 50, and Greater Hills Boulevard, subject arrested driving under the influence, driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance
Sex offense, 600 block of SR 50, exposure of sexual organ(s)
Trespass, 10,000 block of SR 50, subject was trespassed from this location
Residential Burglary,1000 block of US 27, victim advised property taken from location
Domestic battery and violation of no contact order, 1000 block Johns Lake Road
July 20
Narcotics, Hartwood Marsh Road and US 27, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia