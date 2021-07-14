JULY 3

• Burglary, battery and criminal mischief, 4000 block of Longbow Drive. Subject arrested

• Shooting, 10,000 block of State Road 50. Incident under investigation

JULY 4

• Criminal mischief, 1000 block John’s Lake Road. Vehicle damaged

• Trespass, 10,000 block County Road 455. Subject trespassed from location

• Petit theft, 700 block of Hooks Street. Property taken

• Information, Fifth Street and Highway 50 West. Information reported

• Shots fired, 300 block of Rob Roy Drive. Complaint of shots from location

• Battery, 1000 block of Don Wickham Drive, Complaint of battery at this location

• Battery, 300 block of U.S. 27. Complaint of battery at this location

JULY 6

• Stolen tag, 4000 block of Bugle Street. Tag stolen

• Fraud, 3000 block of Chessington Street. Fraudulent account opened in complainant’s name

• Fraud, 4000 block of Chessington Street. Fraudulent account opened in complainant’s name

• Narcotics, 10,000 block of County Road 445. Subject arrested, marijuana possession

• Narcotics, S. Grand Highway and East State Road 50. Subject arrested, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, hash oil. 

Recommended for you