JULY 7
Criminal mischief, 1000 block of Kings Ridge Boulevard, property damage
Fraud, 100 block of U.S. Highway 27 North, subjects attempted to purchase items with counterfeit bills
Theft, 1000 block of Hancock Road, property stolen off a vehicle
Residential burglary, 2000 block of Silver Birch Way, property taken from residence
Theft, 1000 block of State Road 50, property taken from location
Warrant, 12th Street and Dianna Place, subject arrested on active warrant
Narcotics, Disston Avenue and Montrose Street, subject arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia
JULY 8Warrant, 2000 block of Citrus Tower Boulevard, Subject arrested on active warrants
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block of Peaceful Valley Drive, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Threatening, 4000 block of Hartscove Way, victim advised received threatening messages at location
Vehicle burglary, 4000 block of Powderhorn Place, property taken from vehicle
JULY 9
Violation of No Contact Order, 4000 Longbow Drive, subject arrested for violating no contact order
Narcotics, 500 block of West Montrose Street, possession of cocaine, marijuana, firearm by a felon
Trespass, 900 block of Ridgeglen Way, subject was trespassed from this location
Trespass After Warning, 2000 block of U.S. 27 South, subject arrested after warning
Missing/Recovered Juvenile, 3000 block of Hanging Tide Street, Officers recovered a juvenile at this location
Narcotics, Grand Highway and Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject arrested for possession of marijuana
JULY 10
Trespass After Warning, 1000 block of Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for trespass after warning
Fraud, 1000 block of Northridge Boulevard, complainant reported fraudulent activity on their bank account
Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subjects took items without paying
Criminal mischief, 1000 block John Lakes Road, property damage
Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject was trespassed from property
Vehicle burglary, 800 block Oakley Seaver Drive, property taken from vehicle
Domestic battery, 800 block Shady Nook Drive, subject arrested for domestic battery
Violation of No Contact order, subject arrested for violation of no contact order
Trespass, 2000 block of State Road 50 East, subject was trespassed from location
Stolen/Recovered vehicle, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, officers recovered a vehicle that had been stolen out of another jurisdiction