JULY 7   

Criminal mischief, 1000 block of Kings Ridge Boulevard, property damage

Fraud, 100 block of U.S. Highway 27 North, subjects attempted to purchase items with counterfeit bills

Theft, 1000 block of Hancock Road, property stolen off a vehicle

Residential burglary, 2000 block of Silver Birch Way, property taken from residence

Theft, 1000 block of State Road 50, property taken from location

Warrant, 12th Street and Dianna Place, subject arrested on active warrant

Narcotics, Disston Avenue and Montrose Street, subject arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

JULY 8Warrant, 2000 block of Citrus Tower Boulevard, Subject arrested on active warrants

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block of Peaceful Valley Drive, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Threatening, 4000 block of Hartscove Way, victim advised received threatening messages at location

Vehicle burglary, 4000 block of Powderhorn Place, property taken from vehicle

JULY 9

 

Violation of No Contact Order, 4000 Longbow Drive, subject arrested for violating no contact order

Narcotics, 500 block of West Montrose Street, possession of cocaine, marijuana, firearm by a felon

Trespass, 900 block of Ridgeglen Way, subject was trespassed from this location

Trespass After Warning, 2000 block of U.S. 27 South, subject arrested after warning

Missing/Recovered Juvenile, 3000 block of Hanging Tide Street, Officers recovered a juvenile at this location

Narcotics, Grand Highway and Citrus Tower Boulevard, subject arrested for possession of marijuana

JULY 10

 

Trespass After Warning, 1000 block of Johns Lake Road, subject arrested for trespass after warning

Fraud, 1000 block of Northridge Boulevard, complainant reported fraudulent activity on their bank account

Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subjects took items without paying

Criminal mischief, 1000 block John Lakes Road, property damage

Trespass, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, subject was trespassed from property

Vehicle burglary, 800 block Oakley Seaver Drive, property taken from vehicle

Domestic battery, 800 block Shady Nook Drive, subject arrested for domestic battery

Violation of No Contact order, subject arrested for violation of no contact order

Trespass, 2000 block of State Road 50 East, subject was trespassed from location

Stolen/Recovered vehicle, Lake Boulevard and State Road 50, officers recovered a vehicle that had been stolen out of another jurisdiction

 

 

