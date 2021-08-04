pollice graphic

JULY 21

Warrant, State Road 50 and Hampton Street, arrested on active warrant

 

JULY 22

Narcotics and weapons charge, SR 50 and Eighth Street, arrested for possession of cocaine, carrying concealed firearm without permit

Death, 1000 block of Hidden Bluff, officer responded to death at location; no sign of foul play

 

JULY 23

Warrant, 600 block SR 50, arrested on active warrant

Domestic battery, 200 block West Osceola Street, arrested for domestic battery

Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Holly Berry Circle, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Battery, 2000 block SR 50 East, battery at this location

Disturbance, 10,000 block Hartie Grove Place, disturbance at location

Battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, battery at location

Narcotics, 700 block Pitt Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Domestic battery, 1000 block Disston Avenue, arrested for domestic battery

 

July 24

Disturbance, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, disturbance at location

DUI, 12TH Street and SR 50, arrested driving under influence

Stolen vehicle, 600 block River Birch Court, vehicle taken from location

Domestic battery, 800 block North Jacks Lake Road, domestic battery at location

Vehicle burglary, 800 block South Grand Highway, property taken from unsecured vehicle

Business burglary, 300 block Hatteras Avenue, property taken from location

 

JULY 26

Grand theft, 2000 block Firebrush Way, property taken from location

Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying

