JULY 21
Warrant, State Road 50 and Hampton Street, arrested on active warrant
JULY 22
Narcotics and weapons charge, SR 50 and Eighth Street, arrested for possession of cocaine, carrying concealed firearm without permit
Death, 1000 block of Hidden Bluff, officer responded to death at location; no sign of foul play
JULY 23
Warrant, 600 block SR 50, arrested on active warrant
Domestic battery, 200 block West Osceola Street, arrested for domestic battery
Vehicle burglary, 2000 block Holly Berry Circle, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Battery, 2000 block SR 50 East, battery at this location
Disturbance, 10,000 block Hartie Grove Place, disturbance at location
Battery, 1000 block Northridge Boulevard, battery at location
Narcotics, 700 block Pitt Street, arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Domestic battery, 1000 block Disston Avenue, arrested for domestic battery
July 24
Disturbance, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, disturbance at location
DUI, 12TH Street and SR 50, arrested driving under influence
Stolen vehicle, 600 block River Birch Court, vehicle taken from location
Domestic battery, 800 block North Jacks Lake Road, domestic battery at location
Vehicle burglary, 800 block South Grand Highway, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Business burglary, 300 block Hatteras Avenue, property taken from location
JULY 26
Grand theft, 2000 block Firebrush Way, property taken from location
Retail theft, 1000 block Sandy Grove Avenue, items taken without paying