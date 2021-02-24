The Clermont Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery, which occurred Feb. 16 at approximately 9:45 AM at Regions Bank, located at 2630 E. Highway 50.
Bank staff told police that an older white male entered the bank and demanded money. He showed what appeared to be a black handgun to the teller, who provided the suspect with an unknown amount of cash in small bills. The suspect left on foot, but video surveillance from surrounding businesses shows the suspect leaving in a white hatchback vehicle of unknown make, model or tag information. The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, between the age of 50 to 70 years, wearing a grey sweatshirt, charcoal grey sweatpants and a blue and black baseball cap with the number 12 on its bill.
There were no reported injuries during this incident. Additional information will be provided when available. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Clermont Police Department Investigations Section at 352-394-5588, option 3.