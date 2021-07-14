The July 4 weekend was marred by a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a convenience station.
In a statement released by Clermont Police Department Sgt. Erin Razo, at approximately 10 p.m., Saturday, July 3, Clermont Police officers responded to a shooting at the Circle K convenience station, 16431 State Road 50.
Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a white male on the ground, unresponsive and covered in blood near the gas pumps. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Officers, along with Clermont Fire and Lake EMS performed life-saving measures, but the victim, later identified as Robert Ingland, 45, of Groveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time all parties are cooperating in an ongoing investigation. What is known is that Ingland got into a vehicle that was occupied by the alleged shooter and a woman who is pregnant. However, due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information was being released as of deadline.
Razo has stated that according to the autopsy report, Ingland was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the back.
One vehicle, that belonging to the alleged shooter, has been impounded; police did not release the make and model. Clermont Police stated that Ingland is believed to have arrived in a Buick SUV not belonging to him that he had driven to the convenience station. It has since been returned to its owner.
Ingland had an arrest record in Lake County dating back to 2020. On July 1, 2020, he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony: Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription (crack cocaine).
His next arrest took place Oct. 15, 2020, when he was charged with two third-degree felonies. The first was: Cocaine – Possess Cocaine. The second was: Recommital Possess Cocaine.
The final arrest according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Jail Inquiry website, took place May 9, 2021. Ingland was charged with a third-degree felony: Fraud, False Owner Info Pawn Items Less Than $300; and a second-degree felony: Deal With Dealing Traffic – Stolen Property.