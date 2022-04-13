This past March 5 the Clermont Police Department in cooperation with the Kiwanis Club of South Lake hosted the second consecutive “Clermont Honoring the Fallen 5K.” The event was a fundraiser for the Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship and for Team Blue Line, named in honor of his memory; it was also a tribute to the nearly 500 law enforcement officers across the U.S. who died in the line of duty in 2021.
More than 200 runners participated, supported by friends and family, and approximately $8,000 was raised.
ABOUT THE CONRAD BUCKLEY LEGACY SCHOLARSHIP
The Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship began in 2020 when Conrad lost his life. Members of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake heard the desire in the community to do something in his name and with the cooperation with Clermont PD and Lake Technical College in Tavares, developed a legacy scholarship to be awarded to an area student interested in working with local law enforcement.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake has committed to awarding this scholarship each year for 10 years. Funds come from various fundraising efforts throughout the year, including the 5K, Music on the Lake, and a donation site on the Kiwanis Club’s website.
Each year, the recipient will be chosen by the Clermont Police Department. The recipient will then attend the Lake Technical College Florida Law Enforcement Academy, where he or she will receive 770 hours of accredited police training; this five month course is both physically and academically rigorous. When candidates complete the program, they will be prepared to begin careers in law enforcement.
For additional information about the Conrad Buckley Legacy Scholarship or to make a donation, visit: kcosl.org
ABOUT TEAM BLUE LINE
Team Blue Line is a national organization that provides moral, financial, and other forms of support to law enforcement officers and their families when officers have been seriously injured or lost their lives in the line of duty.
Team Blue Line wants to ensure that no officer or family struggling with a line-of-duty loss would do it alone. They provide financial assistance to families of officers killed in the line of duty so those left behind can grieve without that burden. Officers are injured in the line of duty every day, both physically and mentally. Prosthetics, therapy, and service dogs are but a few of the ways Team Blue Line serves the injured.
For additional information about Team Blue Line or to make a donation, visit: TeamBlueLine.org
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. For additional information, visit: kcosl.org or Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.