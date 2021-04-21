The Clermont Police Department has launched its online incident reporting platform.
Clermont citizens are welcome to file reports for nine types of incidents on the City of Clermont’s website. Visit www.ClermontFL.gov/departments/police-department and select Online Incident Reporting (the last tab in the left-hand column).
“As part of our commitment to providing exceptional services, this web-based reporting system will allow the public to file certain incidents, such as identity theft, lost property, fraud and criminal mischief, through the web at their convenience,” Chief Charles Broadway said.
This new controlled-access program will increase efficiency through advanced technology. Citizens will be able to file a report online at any time, from anywhere. Once the report is completed, you can print a temporary copy of the report. Police personnel will review the report and, once approved, will send an email to the person who filed it, attaching a copy of the final report.
The report will transfer into the Clermont Police Department records management system and receive the same type of investigation and statistical analysis as if it was filed in person with a police officer. Citizens also can fill out a report between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at a kiosk in the lobby of the Clermont Police Headquarters, 3600 S. U.S. Highway 27.
This new option will allow officers more time to address community needs while keeping pace with the public expectation to complete services via the internet.
The Clermont Police Department is using a Desk Officer Reporting System called LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions, which is used by hundreds of agencies around the country.