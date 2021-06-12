The Clermont Police Department recently released results of its 2020 annual report.
Each year, CPD completes a report summarizing and highlighting the prior year. The report covers demographic information, crime statistics, specialty units, community engagement, resources and awards.
During 2020, Clermont Police officers responded to 41,519 service calls.
“Our annual report demonstrates the Clermont Police Department’s commitment to transparency and the core values of integrity, honor, courage, professionalism and service above self,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “This commitment, both in the services we provide to our community and the core belief that people are our most valuable resources, has been paramount to the organization’s success of ensuring safety and a high quality of life and security during 2020.”
In 2020, the department received re-accreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, which CPD has earned for over 15 years. It launched an online incident reporting system on the department’s webpage for citizens to report minor crimes. Fourteen new officers were hired, and 55 officers were outfitted with body cameras.
The annual report is available at www.clermontfl.gov/departments/police-department. It also is posted on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ClermontPD.