The State Attorney’s Office, Fifth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Lake County, has partnered with the Clermont Police Department to introduce an adult civil citation program. This program, new to Lake County, is designed to provide qualifying adults who meet certain criteria of eligibility to complete specified obligations and avoid an arrest record.
Those eligible are first-time offenders who commit certain misdemeanor offenses. This program is similar to the “Work in Lieu of Arrest,” or WILA, diversionary program, which is designed to provide juveniles who are first-time offenders of misdemeanor offenses an alternative to arrest.
“We have seen success through diversionary programs such as WILA here at the Clermont Police Department and expect to find similar success in the adult civil citation program to provide diversionary programs to assist eligible offenders the opportunity to avoid the court system,” Chief Charles Broadway said in a prepared statement.