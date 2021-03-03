The Clermont Police Department is launching a new online reporting platform for Clermont citizens.
“As part of our commitment to providing exceptional service to our Champions, this web-based reporting system will allow the public to file certain incidents, such as identity theft, lost property, fraud and criminal mischief, through the web at their convenience,” Chief Charles Broadway said.
Planned to go live in March, the free, controlled-access program will allow citizens to file a report at any time, from anywhere. They also will be able to print a temporary copy of the report upon completion. Police personnel will review the report and, once approved, will send an email to the person who filed it, attaching a copy of the final report.
The report will transfer into the Clermont Police Department records management system and receive the same type of investigation and statistical analysis as if it was filed in person with a police officer. Citizens also can fill out a report at a kiosk between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Clermont Police Headquarters lobby, 3600 S. U.S. Highway 27.
The Clermont Police Department will be using the Desk Officer Reporting System called LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions, which is used by hundreds of agencies around the country to increase efficiency through advanced technology.