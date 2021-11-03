win a bike

Be entered to win a new 20” bike donated by Clermont Bicycles by having your child 6-12 register for the Clermont Police Department’s bike safety event at http://www.eventbrite.com/.../kids-rad-ride-with-the.... 

 

Additional information provided on the registration page.

OCT. 20

Disturbance, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, disturbance reported at this location

Missing juvenile, 500 block West Montrose Street, juvenile reported missing at location

Domestic battery, 2000 block Longbow Drive, arrested for domestic battery

 

OCT. 21

DUI, 4000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for driving under the influence

Suspicious person, 10,000 block State Road 50 E, officers responded to suspicious person at location

 

Oct. 22

DWLS, leaving the scene of an accident, narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for leaving scene of accident, driving while license suspended, possession of heroin

Domestic battery, 1000 block State Road 50, victim reported domestic battery at location

 

OCT. 23

Warrant and narcotics, Broome Street and Scott Street, arrested on active warrant, possession of cocaine

 

OCT 24

Traffic crash, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, investigating a traffic crash at location

Warrant, 200 block, Carrol Street, arrested on active warrant

 

OCT. 25

Warrant and narcotics, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested on active warrant, possession of methamphetamine

DUI, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence

 

