OCT. 20
Disturbance, 2000 block U.S. 27 South, disturbance reported at this location
Missing juvenile, 500 block West Montrose Street, juvenile reported missing at location
Domestic battery, 2000 block Longbow Drive, arrested for domestic battery
OCT. 21
DUI, 4000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for driving under the influence
Suspicious person, 10,000 block State Road 50 E, officers responded to suspicious person at location
Oct. 22
DWLS, leaving the scene of an accident, narcotics, 12th Street and State Road 50, arrested for leaving scene of accident, driving while license suspended, possession of heroin
Domestic battery, 1000 block State Road 50, victim reported domestic battery at location
OCT. 23
Warrant and narcotics, Broome Street and Scott Street, arrested on active warrant, possession of cocaine
OCT 24
Traffic crash, Hartwood Marsh Road and U.S. 27, investigating a traffic crash at location
Warrant, 200 block, Carrol Street, arrested on active warrant
OCT. 25
Warrant and narcotics, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, arrested on active warrant, possession of methamphetamine
DUI, Emil Jahna Road and State Road 50, arrested driving under the influence