SEPT. 10 Warrant, 1000 block Muir Circle, arrested on active warrant
Narcotics, 500 block East Minnehaha Ave., arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia
SEPT. 12 Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, trespassed from location
Battery, 1000 block Anderson Street, complainant reported a battery at location
SEPT. 13 DUI, Weapons Offense, Threatening, 1000 block State Road 50 East, arrested for driving under the influence, improper exhibition of firearm, threats of serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer
SEPT. 14 Petit theft, 200 block Hunter Street, property missing from location
SEPT. 15 Stolen vehicle, 2000 block State Road 50, vehicle taken from location.