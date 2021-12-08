NOV. 22

Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location

Attempted suicide, (address withheld by News Leader) an attempted suicide reported at location

 

NOV. 23

Burglary and criminal mischief, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Street, subjects entered residence and caused property damage

Warrant,10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant

Death,100 block Grand Highway South, no sign of foul play

DWLS, State Road 50 and Miss Florida Avenue, driving with a suspended license

 

NOV. 24

Suspicious incident, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, suspicious incident at location

Warrant, 700 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant

Domestic battery, 2000 block Magnolia Balm Circle, arrested for domestic battery

Warrant, 1000 block West Montrose Street, arrested on active warrant

Warrant, 10,000 block County Road 455, arrested on active warrant

 

NOV. 26

DUI, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, 1000 block State Road 50 West, arrested for driving under the influence

DUI, 2000 block State Road 50 East, arrested for driving under the influence

 

NOV. 27

Overdose, 10,000 block County Road 455, overdose at location 

Overdose, Grand Highway and Pitt Street, overdose at location

Domestic battery, State Road 50 and Eighth Street, arrested for domestic battery

 

NOV. 28

Domestic battery, 500 block Kristler Circle, arrested for domestic battery

AOA, U.S. 27 and Crestavista Avenue, officers assisted another agency at location

 

NOV. 30

DWLS, State Road 50 and U.S. 27, arrested for driving with a suspended license

Domestic battery and criminal mischief, 500 block East Desoto Street, arrested for domestic battery and criminal mischief

Warrant, Canna Lilly Street and Royal Jasmine Court, arrested on active warrant

 

DEC. 1

Domestic battery and narcotics, Carroll Street and 12th Street, arrested for domestic battery and possession of marijuana

Disorderly person, 1000 block Champions Way, arrested for disorderly intoxication

 

