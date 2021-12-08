NOV. 22
Trespass, 1000 block Johns Lake Road, subject trespassed from location
Attempted suicide, (address withheld by News Leader) an attempted suicide reported at location
NOV. 23
Burglary and criminal mischief, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Street, subjects entered residence and caused property damage
Warrant,10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
Death,100 block Grand Highway South, no sign of foul play
DWLS, State Road 50 and Miss Florida Avenue, driving with a suspended license
NOV. 24
Suspicious incident, U.S. 27 and Hooks Street, suspicious incident at location
Warrant, 700 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
Domestic battery, 2000 block Magnolia Balm Circle, arrested for domestic battery
Warrant, 1000 block West Montrose Street, arrested on active warrant
Warrant, 10,000 block County Road 455, arrested on active warrant
NOV. 26
DUI, State Road 50 and Grand Highway, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, 1000 block State Road 50 West, arrested for driving under the influence
DUI, 2000 block State Road 50 East, arrested for driving under the influence
NOV. 27
Overdose, 10,000 block County Road 455, overdose at location
Overdose, Grand Highway and Pitt Street, overdose at location
Domestic battery, State Road 50 and Eighth Street, arrested for domestic battery
NOV. 28
Domestic battery, 500 block Kristler Circle, arrested for domestic battery
AOA, U.S. 27 and Crestavista Avenue, officers assisted another agency at location
NOV. 30
DWLS, State Road 50 and U.S. 27, arrested for driving with a suspended license
Domestic battery and criminal mischief, 500 block East Desoto Street, arrested for domestic battery and criminal mischief
Warrant, Canna Lilly Street and Royal Jasmine Court, arrested on active warrant
DEC. 1
Domestic battery and narcotics, Carroll Street and 12th Street, arrested for domestic battery and possession of marijuana
Disorderly person, 1000 block Champions Way, arrested for disorderly intoxication