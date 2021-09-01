Clermont (August 19, 2021) – Enjoy dinner served by your local law enforcement and support an important cause.
From 4-8 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, the Clermont Police Department will deliver dishes with a smile at Texas Roadhouse, 2457 S. U.S. Highway 27. This Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will benefit Special Olympics Florida.
Special Olympics Florida, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization headquartered in Clermont, provides year-round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the athlete or their caregiver. The organization serves more than 51,000 athletes, promoting physical fitness, self-esteem and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected and contributing members of the community.
Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway and several Clermont Police officers will work in conjunction with restaurant staff to assist in seating patrons and serving meals. Texas Roadhouse will donate a percentage of food sales to the Special Olympics Florida program. Do not miss this opportunity to interact with your local law enforcement and support a wonderful cause.
The Clermont Police Department has been participating in Tip-A-Cop fundraisers throughout the community for several years.