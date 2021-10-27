OCT. 13
Vehicle burglary, 800 block West Osceola Street, property taken from vehicle
Vehicle burglary, 200 block Citrus Tower Boulevard, property taken from unsecured vehicle
OCT. 15
DUI, State Road 50 and Hartle Road, arrested for driving under the influence
OCT. 16
Found property, 100 block Third Street, property (unspecified) found at location
Protest, Hancock Road and State Road 50, Approximately 20 people with a white lives matter group appeared. No problems reported.
OCT. 17
Domestic battery, 1000 block Lattimore Drive, arrested for domestic battery
OCT. 18
Death, 200 block Pleasant Hill Drive, Officers responded to death at location
DUI and DWLS, 3000 block Hancock Road, arrested for driving under influence and driving with a suspended license
Battery and resisting arrest without violence, 10 block of Westgate Plaza, arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence.
OCT. 19
Vehicle burglary, 300 block East Avenue, window broken, items taken