The Clermont Police Department invites the public to its first department updates presentation. The event begins at 6 p.m. April 19 at the Clermont City Center, 620 W. Montrose St., in downtown Clermont.
The Clermont Police Department will provide the public with information on the latest advances made by the department in 2020, as well as the most recent statistical data.
“The Clermont Police Department would like to thank the community for its tremendous support in 2020,” Chief Charles Broadway said. “In an effort to continue our tradition of community engagement, we encourage the public to attend this event for some exciting updates.”
The chief and his staff will speak on statistics pertaining to crime trends, significant incidents and crime prevention tips, as well as new programs, events and strategies for 2021. The Traffic Enforcement Division will highlight the many services they offer to the community, such as traffic surveys, road safety tips and traffic enforcement.
A question-and-answer session will be held after the presentation.