Clermont Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Division will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE) over the next few months on State Road 50, from East Avenue to Millholland Street, in hopes to reduce the number of traffic crashes.
This area is over-represented in traffic crashes, resulting in serious bodily and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. Lake County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Clermont Police Department will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE). HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the
Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The goal of the HVE is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclist. Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.
“Your safety is paramount as you travel our roads. By following a few safety tips, we can reduce traffic crashes that result in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and cyclists. We are all in this together” Chief Charles Broadway said.
OBSERVE THE FOLLOWING
Drivers, obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians
Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night
Pedestrians, cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure to be visible to drivers when walking at night