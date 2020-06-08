On the afternoon of June 3, community members gathered in two peaceful demonstrations to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers and raise awareness about racial injustice.
A downtown event had around 500 attendees, according to Clermont Police Staff Sergeant Malcolm Draper. He estimated about 120 protesters assembled at another demonstration that began at the intersection of Highway 50 and Hancock. The majority of that group then headed downtown to participate in events there, Draper added.
After protesters marched from Waterfront Park to Clermont City Hall, officials including City Manager Darren Gray, Police Chief Charles Broadway and Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks spoke at the downtown demonstration, along with other community and religious leaders and citizens.
“The event was more amazing than I could have ever dreamed or imagined,” said event organizer and Clermont resident RJ Rogers. “We had the opportunity to do something awesome, and we were able to get the ball rolling in terms of starting an open dialogue. The road to national change starts in our own communities, and that beginning was yesterday.”
Local resident Sarah Larsen, who attended the downtown event, said she was there because she believes it was the right thing to do.
“For too long, people of color have been subject to injustice in our country and around the world,” she said. “Clermont is my hometown, and I wanted to give support to all of the BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] in my hometown.”
As planned by the organizers and in cooperation with local officials, the protests were peaceful. Draper said there were “zero incidents,” adding, “today’s incident report is going to be pretty boring.”
In a Facebook note from Chief Broadway, he stated, “At a very early stage, we were approached by the organizers and were impressed with their passion, professionalism and cooperation. Thank you for exercising your right to a peaceful protest and for demonstrating this both during and after the scheduled event. We would also like to thank our amazing and diversified community who showed overwhelming support.”