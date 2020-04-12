Kings Ridge resident Forrest Coleman holds an American flag as he and neighbors recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
On Wednesdays, residents of the Clermont neighborhood Kings Ridge, a 55+ adult golf community of more than 2,000 homes, come out of their front doors at 10:30 a.m. and recite the Pledge of Allegiance as a way to cope with the COVID-19 crisis and check on each other’s well-being.
“It was intended to let our neighbors know that we were all right,” said Forrest Coleman, president of the Kings Ridge Men’s Club. “It also was meant to show support for our first responders, doctors, nurses, civic leaders and all of those who are continuing to provide services as the coronavirus crisis grips our nation.”
Coleman said it was impossible to know how many people are participating, since they are observing social distancing. But he has received emails from people throughout the community who said dozens of residents participated.
Many of the homes display American flags, and people faced those during the Pledge. Some of the residents brought hand-held flags. One woman played “Taps” on her trumpet after the pledge. Another resident played a recording of “God Bless America.”
“Several groups of golfers interrupted their game to participate,” Coleman said.
Coleman has a long history as a flag bearer that goes back to the 1950s when he was a member of a drum and bugle corps. He still returns annually to his former hometown, Menominee, Michigan, to carry the American flag in the city’s parade.
The Pledge isn’t the only way residents are encouraging each other. One couple put on an impromptu concert from their driveway, while neighbors – who kept proper social distance – sang along or danced in the street.
The Kings Ridge residents plan to repeat their Wednesday morning Pledge of Allegiance show of support until the coronavirus crisis is over and hope others will join them, Coleman said.