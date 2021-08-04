You cannot fault Clermont for its “Choice of Champions” slogan. After all, as the saying goes, “It ain’t bragging if it’s true,” and when it comes to champions, Clermont has a number of champions.
The latest to join the pinnacle is Charlene Costanzo. Her eighth book, “The Twelve Gifts from the Garden: Life Lessons for Peace and Well-Being is a national book award winner, having garnered the 2021 Eric Hoffer Award in the spiritual category.
“I’m ecstatic to have won this award,” said Costanzo. “I hope that readers feel transported to Sanibel and that the stories I share about courage, compassion, joy — all of life’s gifts — will increase their appreciation of nature and enthusiasm for their inner strengths.”
She is not alone in that.
“Charlene offers fresh ways of seeing one’s life in relation to nature. Her meditative stories and insightful discoveries translate the beauty of gardens into words of wisdom,” said Brenda Knight of Mango Publishing. “We’re thrilled that her latest book has earned this distinction.”
ABOUT THE BOOK
“Twelve Gifts…” has been likened to Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s “Gift from the Sea.” Both are assortments of life-guiding reflections, which is particularly apt nowadays by the confusing times in which people live.
In addition, both books find their inspiration by nature and, coincidentally, were and are derived by islands off the coast of Fort Myers. For Lindbergh, it was the island of Captive. For Costanza, Sanibel.
“My book is a celebration of nature,” Costanzo said. In some ways, it is reminiscent, she hopes, in the way children see the world. “Young children see wonder and awe in nature.”
Nature, she believes, has a way of nurturing and nourishing talent. For children, in their innocence, nothing is impossible. But as they grow, many lose track of that.
“What fascinated me about these qualities is that we ‘just don’t get them,’” she said. “So many people will say, ‘I don’t have any talent.’”
Costanzo disputes that and in her latest book she espouses that connecting with nature is a path in which people can divine their distinct and individual talents. It’s a way of healing the inner soul. She likens it to a hurricane that came through Sanibel a number of years ago. It took down a lot of nature, yet at the same time it spurred new growth.
The book itself is composed of 50-plus vignettes, with each chapter starting with a quote. All of it, she said, reminded her of the silk tree. For those unfamiliar, the tree looks like a thorn bush on steroids, as the bark is adorned with big, menacing thorns; a person could literally be impaled upon the thorns of the silk tree.
However, the flowers are amazing to behold. For Costanzo, the silk tree raises memories of two uncles. One was great with children, while the other was gruff, like the thorn bush. But both were a complement to the other.
“What it triggers in me is the power of nature,” she said, a theme she touched upon several times. It makes her feel closer to the earth. It tugs at her. “I feel I am nourished in my soul and my thoughts among other feelings and emotions.
“The ones that are significant are the ones I call touchstones,” said Costanzo. Again, it’s the beauty and the power of nature, she added, when people take in the positive aspects. “We’re so much happier when we look for the good. When we look to our inner resources, our inner strength, it leads to joy.”
As proof, she pointed to responses to the book. It has been awe-inspiring to many who have contacted her following the reading of her book.
“People who have read the book then said it stirred them in so many ways,” she said. She recalled one person in particular. “It really changed her understanding of hope, allowing her to move past the sadness of her mother’s passing, to instead see the blessings of her mother.”
EPIPHANY
The stories have a thread that runs throughout the book, which she likens to readers having that “Aha” moment, just as she had, which inspired her to begin the series.
For her, it was an ordinary day, putting away things. She began by thinking on her daughters and how quick they were growing. It was, she said, as if she was watching a movie and a thought in particular dawned within her.
“The days are long, but the years are short,” she said. “My goal was not to mold my daughers into what I wanted them to be, but to be themselves, to find their interests and talents, like a flower to be bloomed.”
The idea for the series of book came to her as a dream. However, it would be another 10 years before she embarked upon writing. As her mother was dying, Costanzo had a second epiphany.
“I actually ‘heard’ a voice,” she said, and she repeated what it told her: “What you do with your time and talent is important. Pay attention to them.
She hopes that as people read that they will find themselves transported to the garden and the power and beauty it contains being gifted to them, to surviving even the worst of situations.
“I want them to feel trusting that however something comes out, it’s going to be alright,” she said.
ABOUT THE TWELVE GIFTS SERIES
The Twelve Giftsseries began in 1987 when Charlene wrote “The Twelve Gifts of Birth” as a life message for her then-teenage daughters. This latest edition is the eighth book in the series.
In her passion for mindful living, Costanzo vividly links nature’s bounty with the “twelve gifts” that she explores in every one of her books, and she shows how Mother Earth offers guidance on using our gifts, especially during life’s storms.
She is committed to the belief that every person is gifted, she has brought her “Twelve Gifts” message to thousands of children and adults throughout the U.S. in numerous visits to diverse settings including schools, shelters, churches, and prisons. The Twelve Gifts she explores are: strength, beauty, courage, compassion, hope, joy, talent, imagination, reverence, wisdom, love, and faith.
ABOUT CHARLENE COSTANZO
Charlene Costanzo is an award-winning author, event facilitator, speaker, wife, mother of two adult daughters, and a grandmother of twins. She holds a B.A. in Philosophy from St. Bonaventure University and an M.A. in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica
More information can be found on https://www.charlenecostanzo.com/.
https://www.charlenecostanzo.com/the-twelve-gifts-from-the-garden