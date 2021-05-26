The city of Clermont, which is booming with new development throughout the region, has a few initiatives in place to make the city more eco-friendly.
“The City of Clermont has made champion-level changes for the betterment of the environment,” Interim City Manager Susan Dauderis said. “We’re proud of the unique advances we’ve made to help protect the earth.”
Clermont significantly reduced its carbon footprint by switching to LED lighting in recent years. LED is 90% more efficiently than incandescent light, as well as more versatile and longer lasting, according to the city.
All lighting in the Downtown-Waterfront District, as well as at various city parks, have been changed to LED. The city now requires any new lighting installed on city property to be LED.
Downtown, about 335 lights were changed, lowering the city’s CO2 emissions by about 147,301.70 cubic pounds annually and creating a cost savings of $25,914 per year.
In addition, the city is working to reduce the devastation to wildlife caused by monofilament in area waterways. The city partnered with SeventyOne and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to install monofilament recycling bins at several Clermont locations in 2019.
“Keeping lines out of the lakes reduces litter and prevents wildlife from ingestion or entanglement. Plus, the lines are recycled into park benches, tackle boxes and fish habitats – instead of going to landfills,” the city said in a news release.
Bins are located at the 8th Street Pier, Clermont Boat Ramp, Lake Hiawatha bridge and dock, and Palatlakaha Park boardwalk.
A third initiative has been available since fall 2019. Electric vehicle charging stations located at City Hall, 685 W. Montrose Street, are available in four designated parking spaces. During an average month, about 50 charges are made at the site, delivering about 1,000 kilowatts – powering about 3,333 miles of travel.
The city is part of Duke Energy Park and Plug’s free pilot program promoting the adoption of clean transportation from clean energy in local communities. The charging stations hook up to City Hall’s electric service, providing free charges to users.
Other efforts include a water reclamation facility that conserves drinking water resources by converting wastewater into irrigation water, as well as automatic appliances installed in city facilities and restrooms for more efficient lighting, flushing, hand washing and drying.
The city’s recycling program also continues. Visit http://bit.ly/RecycleClermont.