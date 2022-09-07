City Manager Brian Bulthuis did not mince words at the Aug. 30 town hall meeting. Clermont has been operating in the red and unless something is done, the situation will not improve. Toward that end, he said he had developed five options for the city council to review and consider at its next agenda meeting.
He also made it explicitly clear that the purpose of the town hall meeting was for the purpose of transparency, in order that citizens could see, learn and understand the process involved. Nothing more.
“This is not a public hearing. That will go before the city council,” Bulthuis said. “This is more for me to answer questions.” He added this was for him as the city manager, not for taking questions for city councilors, of which at least two were present.
He also brought to the attention of those in attendance that neither the millage rate nor the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget had been set, and that it might not be static.
“The budget process is a living, breathing document,” he said. “Things may change.”
Then, before he launched into his presentation, which lasted slightly more than one hour, he added two further items. He encouraged those who wanted to make statements to attend the next city council agenda meeting.
Bulthuis also requested that during a question and answer session that out of courtesy to others that each person limit themselves to just two questions. If after that there was time, people would be invited back to the podium to ask a further question.
IN THE RED
Unless there are changes, Bulthuis projected the city would run at a deficit of an estimated $277,000. That figure might be lower, as there are a number of openings that currently are unfilled and might not be filled in the upcoming year.
He also brought up the fact that unlike the budgets of previous years, this one is on a line item basis, a departure from the past. Had the previous model of determining the budget been followed, the city would have run more than $7.6 million if departments received what was requested. Boltius was able to cut it down to $2.9 million.
“The question is, what level of service does the city want to provide, and what level of service do the citizens want,” he said.
The key was determining the millage rate, currently at 4.2061, unchanged since 2015; in comparison, the average millage rate in the rest of the incorporated municipalities in Lake County is 5.917.
Clermont’s situation could have been mitigated had a 3.5% per year increase been implemented starting in 2014. Had that been done, the city’s millage rate would have been at 5.3513 for 2022.
There are 17 funds in the city’s budget, the city manager explained, and there are requirements by state law that determine how and where funds are to be allocated. Most funds cannot be transferred, and he provided the example of working on a park. New equipment might be installed while other parts of a park need attention.
“Impact fees can only be used for new things, but not for repairs,” he said.
MONEY IN/MONEY OUT
The largest source of revenue, 38%, comes from property tax. Of that, 64% gets directed toward the fire and police departments. Most recently, the city was able to negotiate new — and long overdue — contracts with both departments.
These were accomplished by each party operating in good faith negotiations in face-to-face conferences. As a consequence, Clermont pays the highest starting salaries of all the municipalities in Lake County. New police officers now begin at $48,000, while new firefighters begin at $42,000.
“I still don’t think that’s enough,” Bulthuis said, expressing his appreciation. The city also faces a mandate from the state to bring starting pay to $15 an hour by 2025/26, which Bulthuis strongly supports raising from its current $13 an hour base. “We have great employees and I will fight for those employees, but it’s going to cost money.”
REQUEST(S) DENIED
After covering several other related topics, such as roads and impact fees, the floor was opened for questions.
“At this point, I would like to hear your questions, and I will do my best to answer them,” the city manager said. It was again reiterated this was for his edification only, and that questions regarding millage and budget be presented to the city councilors at the next agenda meeting.
That request fell primarily upon deaf ears. While not many people took advantage of the opportunity, and a significant number of people departed following Bulthuis’s presentation, the line of questioning and the tone in which these were presented came across as bellicose.
Charlene Forth was among those who harshly challenged Bulthuis, and her issue, she claimed, was obtaining documentation. She declared the city was not forthcoming with her records request.
“The public has the right to see it,” Forth said of obtaining documents. “You need to deal with reality.”
This led to at times a testy exchange between the city manager and Forth, with Bulthuis having to interrupt and ask Forth what, exactly, were her questions in regards to the presentation made.
Eventually, Bulthuis explained to the few people remaining what the issue was that Forth had raised. She had requested records from every city department and in print, which Bulthuis claimed he told her the city would provide.
“We told you it would be thousands of pages and you were OK with that,” he said. “We have not delayed anything you have requested.” The delay, he added, was that Forth changed her mind whether to receive these in print or accept them online in emails. He also disputed that requests by others were not being honored. He told Forth that no one else has requested records, only her.
Before moving on to the next set of questions, Bulthuis found it necessary to bring to the attention of those remaining that it will be city council that sets the millage rates and budget, and what might occur.
“If the millage doesn’t get adjusted, there are going to have to be cuts,” he said. One way or another, he will make the budget work, he added.
This was not satisfactory to Kevin McKennon, who made it clear he didn’t want the city to operate at a deficit.
“Is it unreasonable to ask the city for a balanced budget,” McKennon asked.