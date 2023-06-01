Veterans and military heroes who died and served our country were honored by the City of Clermont in a moving ceremony May 29.
The free event was led by the Master of Ceremonies Robert Mock and included guest speakers, a presentation of The American Colors with a Pledge of Allegiance and military honors.
Guests enjoyed patriotic musical tributes, a rifle salute with the playing of Taps and ceremonial remembrances at the Highland Building Pavilion at Clermont’s Waterfront Park.
Robert Mock CTMCM SS, US Navy retired and a member of the South Lake Florida Base of Submarine Vets, said: “We must never forget the members of our Armed Forces who gave everything for this country. Those soldiers had families, lives and futures. As Americans, it is our duty to honor them and ensure our younger generations understand their sacrifice and carry on the tradition.”
Clermont Mayor and retired Air Force veteran Tim Murry helped to open the event with thoughts and prayers to honor our fallen heroes and their families, who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Murry shared several Clermont City Proclamations to honor the brave military men and women who continue to protect our freedoms. The second Proclamation honored the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and their families.
Guest speaker and Rollins College graduate Benjamin Mack-Johnson has spent more than half his life collecting and sharing the stories of World War 2 from our heroes.
He has interviewed more than 100 World War 2 veterans to produce ‘Normandy Revisited” as a documentary, which is due to be released soon.
Mack-Johnson has also written a book called World War 2 History for Teens and he started the World Ward 2 Veterans History project as a non-profit organization. There were relics, military artifacts and books on display.
Other speakers shared stories about The Battlefield Cross, the Missing Man Table and Honors, the meaning of the 13 folds of the US Flag and special recognition of our own Gold Star Families.
Several heart-felt poems were presented and Sea Cadet Chief Sommar read ‘Everyday Home,’ Sea Cadet Chief Walter read the ‘Battlefield Cross’ and the NJROTC read ‘A Mother’s Tears Today.’
The South Lake Florida based Submarine Vets, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5277, the American Legion, Wreaths Across America and the Clermont Police and Fire Departments were all in attendance.
Frank Klum was one of several special recognized retired military veterans. He noted: “As a US Air Force Veteran, this is my first Veterans Day since turning 100 years old. Let us never forget the sacrifices of our military.”
Mr Klum attended the ceremony with three generations of family to salute all of our military veterans.