Through Jan. 3, 2021, visitors can explore the Holiday Enchanted Forest daily at Victory Pointe Park, 938 Victory Way. Schools, organizations, businesses and families will showcase their creativity by individually decorating over 40 trees, with the display concluding each day at 10 p.m. The display features nightly music to set the holiday atmosphere, and kids also can sign, seal and let the city deliver their letters to the North Pole when they drop them in Santa’s Mailbox.
In addition, a Cookies and Cocoa Walk will be 6-9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 11, in downtown Clermont. Take an evening stroll to sample a variety of holiday cookies and yummy cocoa while visiting businesses downtown.
Shops in downtown Clermont also will be competing for the trophy for best Holiday Enchanted Forest-themed decorations.