Combat Night MMA celebrated its 10th anniversary on March 19 at the Caribe Royale Orlando. It showcased a night of kickboxing and mixed martial arts competitions. Among those competing was Clermont’s Justin Henselin.
For Henselin, this was his ninth fight as a heavyweight, one he has spent the last six months training. The bout meant more than just being victorious.
“At the beginning of this training camp, I lost my grandma that I love so much. I fought just like she fought for her life during her last days,” Henselin said following his victory. “This win is for you, Gam Gam. Still your Warrior.”
He also thanked those who helped him train.
“I’d like to thank Xtreme Gracie Jiu Jitsu, I am loyal to this family and here is to many more,” he said. “Bang Muay Thai, thank you for all the knowledge you are passing on.”
ABOUT THE BOUT
Facing Taylor Rowell, Henselin employed a series of moves from the Bang Muay Thai system, which is designed to help a kickboxing fighter effectively strike and defend, particularly a combination known as CH2 (Cross, Hook, Jab, and Cross). He then followed it up with two clinch knees and finished off with a head kick, sending his opponent to the mat, which the referee then declared the fight over.
The victory, which came through a technical knockout (TKO) in the third round, brings his record to 6-3.
ABOUT JUSTIN HENSELIN
Justin Henselin was born in Orlando and raised in Winter Garden. He is married with one daughter, Layla. He and his wife are expecting a second daughter, who will be named Scarlett.
He has been training at Xtreme Gracie Jiu Jitsu Fitness Center in Clermont since 2007. It was an uncle who got him introduced to jiu jitsu. Later, he learned striking by Rich Cruz, who trains and coaches the Bang Muay Thai system at Xtreme Gracie.
When he is not competing, he is employed with H&H Survey Consultants, where he is a land surveyor.
WHAT IS BANG MUAY THAI?
Bang Muay Thai (BMT) is a hybrid style of martial arts that uses an assortment of tools and concepts from western boxing, Dutch kickboxing, Muay Thai, Kyokushin Karate and Greco wrestling that put together forms an elite striking system.