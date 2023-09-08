A Volkswagen car dealership in Clermont is one step closer as the city council’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for the 20,000 sq feet development.
This means that the project on the former site of the Clermont Motor Lodge will now go to the main Clermont City Council for final approval.
At the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at Clermont City Hall September 5, the development was outlined as a 20,000 sq feet building on the US Highway 27 and SR 50 intersection, close to the Crown Lounge and next to Millholland Street.
Documents showed that the proposed dealership will utilize 6 acres of the southern portion of the vacant land and Volkswagen will donate 1.9 acres of the northern part to Clermont City Council. However, as yet the city council has no plans for that piece of land.
As part of the application, Volkswagen said that they would make some road improvements, mainly on Millholland and Almond Streets.