The February and March 2020 Clermont Garden Club Yard of the Month are side by side this time.
There is a fairly new neighborhood being built by Matt Ladd of Highland Homes off of Bronson Road called “Highland Overlook.” The front entrance landscape was done by Bruce and Donna Stratton of Stratton Landscaping. They terraced the slope with colorful foliage plantings of lorapedlum, azalea, ilex shilling, viburnum, Ligustrum, and several more, which set off the entrance beautifully. The first home on the left of the entrance, 11644 Matanilla Drive, is owned by Thomas and Colleen Gradle. They have tied their yard landscaping into the entrance design with additions of crepe myrtles, roses, coonties, agaves, sedums, lorapedlum, lavender, blue daze, plumbago, dusty miller, firebush, azalea, crotons and more. The plantings are lovely and easy to care for at the same time.
Both yards are a riot of color and texture that are very pleasing to the eye. Drive by and enjoy the views provided by The Gradles and the Strattons. Thank you for sharing your gardens with Clermont.
For more information about the Clermont Garden Club, including membership, programs and clubhouse rental, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.