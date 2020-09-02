The City of Clermont is launching a Virtual Bingo program for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicks off Sept. 3 and will continue Thursdays at 2 p.m. on the City of Clermont YouTube channel. This Champions for a Lifetime program will be offered until city facilities are able to reopen for in-person play.
Participants can enjoy the fun of bingo from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Parks and Recreation Department staff will lead two rounds of bingo with unique themes, such as luau. The length of games will depend on the type of game played.
The activity is free, but registration is required by emailing Amy Dingman at adingman@clermontfl.org.
Sign up to receive a digital bingo card and information about the week’s theme.
Winners are instructed to call a designated phone number and will receive a point for each round won. Prizes, including Clermont Performing Arts Center show tickets and Clermont Champions treats, will be given out to the three participants with the most points upon reopening.