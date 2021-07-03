Clermont Toastmasters is starting in-person and hybrid meetings and invites the public to attend its Reunion Open House starting 7 p.m., July 26 at its new location, 2527 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 102.
WINS PRESIDENTS DISTINGUISHED AWARD NINTH YEAR IN A ROW
It most recently won the Presidents Distinguished Award, for the ninth consecutive year. Throughout its existence, Clermont Toastmasters has won additional awards, such as the Smedley Awards, Beat the Clock Awards and Golden Gavels.
Clermont Toastmasters strives to reach into the community and has welcomed members ages 18-75. Diversity is its forte and all who visit are invited to join. Representatives hail from nine nationalities thus far.
Clermont Toastmasters strives to help members reach their full potential through a highly successful mentorship program.
ABOUT CLERMONT TOASTMASTERS
Clermont Toastmasters was founded nine years ago in Lake County and has been one of the top Toastmasters clubs in the area. Every year since inception, Clermont Toastmasters Club has excelled in growth.
Contact Clermont Toastmasters at 352-234-6495.
Email: vpm@clermonttoastmasters.org.