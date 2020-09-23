The Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 is planning a fundraising spaghetti dinner Sept. 26, 4–6 p.m. Open to all, the dinner will be at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont, behind the old Clermont police station. In addition to a hearty spaghetti and meatball dinner, the meal includes salad, bread and dessert – all for $8 donation per person. Raffles and door prizes will also be available. All proceeds will be used to help veterans. The group will be practicing social distancing, though accommodations will be made so family members can sit together. Masks are suggested but not required.