The Clermont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5277 is planning a fundraising spaghetti dinner Feb. 27, 4–6 p.m. Open to all, the dinner will be offered as take-out only, due to the ongoing pandemic. The meals will be available at 855 W. Desoto Street in downtown Clermont, behind the old Clermont police station. In addition to a hearty spaghetti and meatball dinner, the meal includes salad, bread and dessert – all for $8 donation per person. All proceeds will be used to help veterans. The group will be practicing social distancing, and masks are suggested but not required.